Magna celebrates opening of new seating plant in Serbia

October 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Magna announced the opening of its new plant in the southern Serbian city of Aleksinac with the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and members of government and other local representatives.

The greenfield facility, which covers an area of approximately 8,300 square metres, currently employs 780 people, with the expectation to potentially increase the workforce up to approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2022.

“Making this investment reflects the growth in demand for our seating products and positions us in close proximity to our customer,” said John Wyskiel, President, Magna Seating. “We’d like to thank the Serbian government for their support and collaboration in the planning of this site.”

The new facility is Magna’s second plant in Serbia and 36th overall throughout Eastern Europe. The new plant will produce seat trim covers and leather kits for a European automaker.