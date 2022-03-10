M-D Building Products forms four business units

March 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

M-D Building Products Inc. announced it has formed four brand portfolio business units, including a presence in Toronto, Ont.

The four new business units will include M-D Consumer; M-D Manufactured Solutions and Cardinal Aluminum; M-D Pro and Canadian Consumer; and Tower Sealants. M-D will continue to operate Morse Industries in Seattle, Washington and Cardinal Architectural in Louisville, Kentucky as independent operational groups.

“This strategic formation of our business units occurs as the company experiences another strong year. The strategic business units create multiple career growth opportunities for our employees as we continue investing in our people so they can have long, rewarding careers at M-D,” said Ryan Plotkin, President, M-D Building Products.

The Oklahoma family-owned company manufactures and markets a range of residential and commercial weatherization, flooring, caulking, and specialty extrusion products with manufacturing and distribution operations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Each business unit will be overseen by a division President – Kipp Collins, M-D Consumer; Mike Wasson, M-D Manufactured Solutions and Cardinal Aluminum; and Joe Comitale, M-D Pro and Canadian Consumer. Tower Sealants, Morse Industries and Cardinal Architect’s leadership structure will remain in its current state and report to M-D Building Products CEO, Loren Plotkin.