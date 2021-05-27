Lumsden Belting expands facilities

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Lumsden Belting, has added a new 23,000-square-feet facility to its headquarters complex.

Lumsden’s division, Wiremation Conveyor Belting, which manufacturers spiral woven conveyor belting, is moving into the new facility. This frees up space for its Flexx Flow division, which manufactures metal belts by forming wire into interlocking strands. Hoyt Wire Cloth, a manufacturer of aggregate screen media that operates under Lumsden but independently, will also expand production with the additional space.

According to Glenn Farrell, Lumsden Belting’s President, the added space, machinery, and capacity provided by the new facility will “spur the introduction of new conveyor belting products and options. These are currently being developed to further increase production reliability and longevity, while minimizing downtime for processors and manufacturers in various industries.”

