Luminii acquires U.K.-based Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting

October 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

Luminii, a Chicago-based manufacturer of specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems, announced the acquisition of two British lighting manufacturers: Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting.

Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting are sister companies under common ownership and management.

“With the addition of Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting, we are well-positioned to immediately expand our product offerings across geographies, including the U.S.,” said Jeff Parker, CEO, Luminii. “The company is concentrating heavily on engineering efforts in the miniaturization space, as evident from our STENOS launch earlier this year. With Precision Lighting’s micro-lighting products and systems, we can now offer a broader range of micro-LED solutions to our customers while also expanding opportunities globally to introduce Luminii’s flagship products in major hubs including London, Europe, and the Far East. Remote Controlled Lighting also brings an entirely new category of remote-control lighting solutions, opening doors to be specified into applications we historically were previously unable to support.”