Loop Energy and Morello co-operate in heavy-duty materials

Loop Energy Inc. and Morello Giovanni S.r.l. announced a co-operation agreement for development and manufacture of heavy-duty hydrogen electric material handling equipment.

The agreement anticipates Loop supplying Morello with its eFlow fuel cell modules for integration into hydrogen electric heavy-duty tractors, engineered for handling of heavy loads inside industrial plants.

“By electrifying our heavy-duty material handling vehicles using fuel cells, we can provide customers with an environmentally friendly electric option that offers improved performance, yet with lower operating costs,” said Amedeo Morello, Co-Owner, Morello Giovanni S.r.l. “Hydrogen is the final piece of the puzzle, and we are excited about working with Loop to combine the benefits and learnings of our battery solution with Loop fuel cells to provide our customers with a product that delivers superior operating duration and a much faster refueling time.”

The companies are targeting design completion within first half of 2021, followed by construction and deployment of the initial quantity of 10 heavy-duty tractors powered by Loop fuel cells with early adopter customers over the following 18 months.

Advertisment

“Our partners at Morello have decades of experience designing and building material handling vehicles for some of the world’s roughest applications,” said Ben Nyland, President and CEO, Loop Energy Inc. “eFlow is a perfect match to support the mission critical customer requirements Morello is addressing with its zero-emission electric solution. We are very proud to be selected as a supplier of their hydrogen fuel cell solutions for these amazing machines.”