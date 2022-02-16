Longview Aviation Capital announces consolidation of companies under De Havilland Aircraft of Canada and appoints CEO

February 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

Longview Aviation Capital has announced that De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will become the operating brand for the companies currently operating as Longview Aviation, Viking Air, Pacific Sky Training and De Havilland Canada.

“Our acquisition of the De Havilland Dash-8 program from Bombardier in 2019 united the entire De Havilland product line for the first time in decades, and we are proud to consolidate our aviation assets under the iconic De Havilland banner,” said Sherry Brydson, Owner, Longview Aviation Capital. “The De Havilland name is globally renowned and carries a reputation for being designed for rugged use, historic innovation and an iconic safety performance record due to high quality Canadian manufacturing and we are we excited about the opportunities ahead of us as a single brand.”

De Havilland Canada has also named Brian Chafe as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Chafe is an experienced executive in the Canadian aerospace industry, and has recently served as CEO of the PAL Group.

“It is a privilege to lead De Havilland Aircraft of Canada into its second century,” said Chafe. “De Havilland Canada’s products are unrivalled in the regional and utility turboprop segment of the industry and that is the product of its talented team of aviation professionals. This foundation is why I am so bullish on our ability to lead the growth of the aerospace sector in Canada as the world economy rebounds from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”