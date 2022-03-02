Lion Electric partners with Cox Automotive Mobility

March 1, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Lion Electric Company has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the U.S.

“Lion’s customer base continues to grow throughout the U.S. as medium and heavy-duty electrification continues to accelerate. It is therefore important that we expand our customer support network to provide our customers with more options and conveniences and give them the best experience possible,” said Marc-Andre Page, Vice-President of Commercial Operations, Lion Electric.

The agreement gives Lion customers access to Cox Automotive Mobility’s 25 maintenance service centres. Lion will provide Cox Automotive Mobility’s technicians with in-depth training on its products, including maintenance of high-voltage systems.

“We are very excited to have an industry leader like Lion put its trust in Cox Automotive Mobility and welcome the opportunity to work with electric fleets and expand the skillsets of our technicians. With more and more truck and bus fleets converting to electric, hands-on expertise is valuable for our technicians so that we can remain at the forefront of mobility,” said Terry Rivers, VP of Maintenance Technical Training, Cox Automotive Mobility.