Linamar fined $200K after unprotected worker hit by furnace fireball

A prominent car-parts maker in Guelph, Ont., has been fined $200,000 after a worker was hit by a furnace fireball. The incident at Linamar Corp., where automotive parts are manufactured, occurred in October 2018.

Ontario’s Labour Ministry says the worker was opening the furnace door to remove a part. A fireball erupted from the open doorway, burning him critically. It says the worker was not wearing protective clothing or a shield, in violation of the law.

Linamar was previously convicted for a death in 2005 and another critical injury in August 2008.

