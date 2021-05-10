Levi Strauss & Co. appoints TGW

Levi Strauss & Co. is building a logistics hub for fashion items and accessories, and appointed TGW to supply an automated fulfillment solution for omni-channel operations.

The 170,000 square feet facility is scheduled to go live in November 2023.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to collaborate with warehouse automation specialist TGW Logistics Group in setting up our MHE systems,” said Torsten Mueller, Project Owner, Levi Strauss & Co.

TGW will provide its goods-to-person order fulfilment system, FlashPick. In case of shifting distribution channels (stores, online and wholesale) or order structures, the system adapts to the new requirements.

Advertisment

On peak days, up to 350,000 units are being shipped. The project is split into two phases: in phase one, an annual throughput of up to 33 million units per year will be reached. In phase two, the number will grow up to 55 million due to an increase in storage capacity and additional picking workstations.

The solution is based on an automatic mini-load warehouse and a five-aisles shuttle system with a total of 830,000 storage locations. The shuttle system replenishes ten PickCenter One workstation. All modules are connected via a 3,300 feet-long KingDrive conveyer network.

“Levi Strauss & Co. is experienced in dealing with logistics. We’re proud that they trust our automation expertise,” said Johann Steinkellner, CEO, Central Europe, TGW. “FlashPick allows to combine eCommerce, wholesale and retail business efficiently. This is a critical competitive advantage for companies with an omni-channel business model such as Levi Strauss & Co.”