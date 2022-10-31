Ledvance names CEO of U.S. region

Ledvance names Jonathan Lubeck as CEO of the U.S. region. In addition to now overseeing all aspects of the U.S. business including marketing, product management and customer service, Lubeck will assume responsibility for all U.S. sales channels.

With over 30 years with trade commercial and industrial sales organization at Ledvance, Lubeck has held various sales and marketing leadership and individual contributor positions.

“Jonathan’s knowledge of our Ledvance customer base and the lighting industry is very impressive, as is his work ethic and commitment to growing sales. He is a collaborative leader who empowers teams to succeed,” said Bart Mei, global chief sales and marketing officer, Ledvance. “I am confident under his direction, Ledvance will continue to be a destination for U.S. businesses and consumers seeking high quality lighting products and an exceptional experience.”