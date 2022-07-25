LeanDNA names CRO

LeanDNA appointed Jim Kanir as Chief Revenue Officer. Kanir has decades of experience in leading sales teams and revenue strategies for enterprise software companies. He will drive the go-to-market strategy, reporting to CEO Richard Lebovitz.

“Jim has demonstrated his value in accelerating growth for Zycus and Coupa, two leaders in enterprise software for the supply chain,” said Lebovitz. “He is a strong leader who understands the huge market opportunity for LeanDNA to improve supply chain resilience.”

Most recently, Kanir was vice-president of sales for Zycus and previously CRO for ConnXus.

“LeanDNA solves a targeted problem that is needed by every global company with a complex supply chain,” said Kanir. “Supply chain leaders are under constant pressure to reduce inventory, manage shortages, and deliver to their customers. The digital transformation provided by LeanDNA empowers them to be agile enough to execute manufacturing plans amidst volatile demand and supply conditions.”