Labour shortage addressed through Job Fair

December 3, 2021 by Brian Lockhart

According to data collected from the County of Simcoe’s ‘workinsimcoecounty’ website, there are approximately 9,684 active job openings in the region.

The most in-demand skills included those in sales and services, business, finance, administration, education, law, social, community and government services, trades, transport, and equipment operations.

As employers work to fill those positions, the County of Simcoe, along with municipal and government partners hosted a virtual job fair on November 9, that aimed to match up those seeking employment with employers looking for new hires.

The job fair hosted 400 job seekers and 87 employers representing a variety of industries including manufacturing and distribution, agriculture and food processing, hospitality and tourism, and not-for-profit organizations.

Other industries represented include healthcare and social assistance, construction and the trades, and education and training.

“County Council is focused on the local labour needs of our residents and businesses, and we continue to work with our partners to assist job seekers and help grow our local economy,” said Warden George Cornell. “We have expanding businesses and high-quality job opportunities across all sectors. Building on the success of our first Virtual Job Fair this past June, our second session generated more than 1,000 conversations between local employers and active job seekers.”

In addition to promoting current job vacancies, the County is also promoting the benefits of living and working in Simcoe County.

By Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NEW TECUMSETH TIMES