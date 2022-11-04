Kubota Canada opens corporate headquarters in Ontario

Kubota Canada opens its Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility in the Pickering Innovation Corridor.

The three-floor $80 million facility comprises of 500,000 square-feet of industrial warehouse space and 65,000 square-feet of offices and training space.

“Kubota Canada has established itself as one of the country’s premier tractor and equipment distributors during our proud 47-year history,” said Yannick Montagano, president, Kubota Canada. “This new facility in the Pickering Innovation Corridor is a continuation of our commitment to the Canadian market – to our customers, our dealers, our partners and our employees – as we expand our solutions in the agriculture, construction, commercial and residential markets”