KPI acquired Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors

KPI Integrated Solutions acquired Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, a Boston-based, independent supply chain consulting firm that designs demand-centric distribution networks, facilities, and systems.

“I am excited to welcome Commonwealth to the KPI team as we continue to provide data-driven network and warehouse designs that speed order fulfillment and reduce labor dependence for our clients,” said Larry Strayhorn, CEO, KPI. “The deep bench of our combined KPI and Commonwealth teams provides unmatched distribution network strategy, innovative facility plans, and advanced automated systems that deliver business results.”

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management, was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software.