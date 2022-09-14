King Steel partners with Siemens

King Steel Machinery and Siemens have joined in collaboration with supplier Ruhyih Automation, to begin integrating digital twin technologies into injection molding machines.

The agreement ensures energy and carbon reduction throughout the industry by incorporating energy efficiency from the very start of the production process. Through this agreement, the three parties will help launch Taiwan to the forefront of a global sustainable manufacturing push.

The deal sees the three global players joining to represent Taiwan and Germany by promoting energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and information security, in addition to continuing to support the advancement of ESG 4.0, combination of ESG & Industry 4.0.