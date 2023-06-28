KEB America opens Canadian sales office

KEB America, Inc., announced the opening of KEB Canada in Oakville, Ontario. KEB Canada will act as a hub for KEB’s sales operations and customer support activities, providing localized assistance to GTA clients and to those across the country.

“Expanding our physical presence in this key market enables us to work more closely with our Canadian customers and distributors, and forge new relationships,” said Andreas Delius, president, KEB America. “We can collaborate more effectively with local OEMs, address their evolving requirements, and develop solutions that align with their automation goals.”

KEB Canada will showcase KEB’s range of automation solutions, including motion control systems, VFDs, servo drives, gearmotors, and brakes and clutches.