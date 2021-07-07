Kaye partners with Canadian distributor Alpha Controls

July 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kaye launched a distribution partnership with Alpha Controls & Instrumentation to expand their geographical footprint.

“We are extremely excited to initiate this distribution partnership with Alpha Controls,” said Rob Yaffe, America Sales Leader, Kaye. “Kaye has been the industry standard for more than 60 years and with this partnership, we’ll be adding an additional sales channel to better serve our customers in Canada.”

The Kaye product range, to be distributed by Alpha Controls, is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to validate and monitor critical sterilization processes as required by governing regulatory bodies. Kaye technology provides measuring for applications from thermal process validation and environmental monitoring to sensor calibration.

“Our customers have always relied on Alpha Controls to provide first-class technology from the world’s leading manufacturers. Kaye history speaks for itself,” saod David Sand, President, Alpha Controls. “They have been at the forefront of product development for decades. We are thrilled and honoured to add such a prestigious brand to our product offering.”