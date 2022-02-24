Ivy, ONroute and Canadian Tire open EV charging stations

February 24, 2022 Maryam Farag

Ivy Charging Network, ONroute and their partners, Canadian Tire Corporation and the Ministry of Transportation announced the opening of six EV fast-charging stations:

Cambridge North

Cambridge South

Napanee

Odessa

West Lorne

Dutton

Each of Ivy’s level 3 fast-chargers at ONroute locations will support the charging of all EV models, including charging ports for Tesla drivers.

“Our partnership with ONroute, Canadian Tire and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation will end range anxiety for EV drivers travelling on the province’s major highways. These new fast-charging locations will give drivers the confidence they need on their road trips, to get them where they need to go this summer,” said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network.

Natural Resources Canada, through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, invested $8-million to help build the Ivy Charging Network.