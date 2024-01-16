International Battery Metals signs term sheet for MDLE Plant

The integrated system will represent the first commercial direct lithium extraction operation to go online in North America.

VANCOUVER and HOUSTON — International Battery Metals Ltd. signs a term sheet for deployment of our modular direct lithium extraction plant (MDLE Plant) with a customer in the western United States.

The MDLE Plant utilizes proprietary selective absorption media minimizing the use of chemicals, reducing by-product waste, and recovering over 98 per cent of process water.

The customer is a producer of metals and minerals including the production of battery grade lithium carbonate.

Pursuant to the terms sheet, IBAT will begin mobilizing the MDLE Plant to the customer’s site where it will be integrated into existing production facilities. The initial targeted production, following commissioning, is approximately 4,000 metric tons per annum of lithium carbonate with the goal of increasing this production to over 8,000 metric tons per annum by optimizing the MDLE Plant. The integrated system will represent the first commercial direct lithium extraction operation to go online in North America.

The term sheet provides for mobilization fees and cost sharing arrangements for the commissioning and optimization of the MDLE Plant. Once the MDLE Plant completes the initial commissioning, the term sheet also provides that IBAT will be entitled to monthly equipment rentals and royalties based on the volumes produced and the realized sales value of the lithium carbonate. Additionally, the customer will have certain options to purchase the MDLE Plant while IBAT will retain all the technology rights, the royalties, and be the exclusive supplier of the absorption media to the Customer.

“Our MDLE Plant is the industry leading direct lithium extraction technology available today. We are very excited for this opportunity to reach full commercialization and look forward to future developments with our outstanding Customer,” commented John Burba, Founder and Chief Technology Officer.