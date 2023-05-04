Indigenous Zero Waste Technical Advisory Group partnership with three Canadian stewardship agencies

BC Used Oil Management Association, Product Care Recycling and Canadian Battery Association will work with BC First Nation Communities on the responsible collection, transportation, and responsible management of specified stewardship program materials

Indigenous Zero Waste Technical Advisory Group (IZWTAG), an Indigenous organization assisting B.C. First Nations with implementing zero waste programs, has partnered with three B.C. signatory stewardship agencies to ensure their stewardship program materials in First Nation communities across British Columbia are collected, handled, stored, transported, and managed responsibly. The signatory stewardship agencies IZWTAG has partnered with are BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA), Product Care Recycling, and Canadian Battery Association (CBA).

IZWTAG is a non-profit society that was built on the foundation of protecting and preserving the environment and improving waste management within every First Nation community in British Columbia.

“This cooperative partnership between IZWTAG, BCUOMA, Product Care, and CBA will ensure that products such as used oil, antifreeze, paint, household hazardous waste, lights, and automotive lead acid batteries are managed responsibly at the end of their life cycle, and transportation regulations are complied with,” said Calvin Jameson, president, IZWTAG. “IZWTAG is thankful for this strategic partnership as it greatly enhances our ability to continue developing improved training opportunities and raise awareness about recycling programs located within First Nation communities across British Columbia, ultimately helping to protect the health and wellness of our natural environment.”

This partnership between Indigenous Zero Waste Technical Advisory Group, BC Used Oil Management Association, Product Care Association, and Canadian Battery Association was finalized during IZWTAG Days that took place on April 26 – 27. All three stewardships are also Associate Members of IZWTAG.