Hyundai plans for software-defined vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group launched a global strategy plan to transform all vehicles to software defined vehicles by 2025.

This will enable vehicle functions, including safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance, to be upgraded via over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

“By transforming all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of the automobile and take the lead in ushering in a never-before-experienced era of mobility,” said Chung Kook Park, president and head of R&D division, Hyundai Motor Group. “Creating visionary vehicles empowered with the ability to evolve through software will enable customers to keep their vehicles up to date with the latest features and technology long after they have left the factory.”

From 2023, all newly launched vehicles of Hyundai will be equipped to receive OTA software updates to keep vehicles up to date. This transformation will apply to electric models and internal combustion engine vehicles. While all vehicle segments sold worldwide will evolve to be software defined by 2025.