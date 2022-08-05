Hyundai Motor appoints GCSO

Hyundai Motor Company appointed Brian Latouf to the new position of Global Chief Safety Officer, (GCSO). Latouf reports to José Muñoz, President and COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and President and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

As the newly created GCSO, Latouf will integrate the engineering resources of Hyundai and HMNA by combining safety field investigations, safety data analysis, and safety engineering performance into a streamlined global technical function. Muñoz will serve as the accountable executive for Hyundai’s safety matters through his COO role.

“Brian is a proven global safety leader who has created a world-class safety office in North America enabling quick identification of motor vehicle safety issues and effective implementation of remedies to help keep our customers safe,” said Muñoz. “His decades of safety engineering experience and leadership will take the company even further by integrating the vast resources of Hyundai to help keep customers safe worldwide.”