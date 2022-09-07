Hoskin Scientific announces Edmonton facility is now open

Recently Hoskin Scientific moved their Edmonton office into a larger 15,000 square foot facility to accommodate growing business in the Prairies. The Edmonton branch is now a full stocking and shipping location to service the West.

The Edmonton location is used for orders shipping to Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Northern BC. Orders going to the North, can also be staged out of Edmonton.

The new facility expands and improves facilities for the systems, service and rentals team.