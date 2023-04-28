Honda Canada Foundation donates $200k to Habitat for Humanity Canada

The donation will support Habitat Canada’s effort to provide Black families more opportunities to build equity through homeownership.

Honda Canada Foundation, Honda’s charitable arm in Canada, is donating $200,000 over the next two years to Habitat for Humanity Canada.

Honda Canada Foundation’s donation to Habitat Canada will help address the racial homeownership gap and provide Black families with more opportunities to build equity through homeownership.

“Access to affordable homeownership is a dream for many hard-working families and today’s housing market makes such dreams difficult to reach,” said Tony Facciolo, chair of the Honda Canada Foundation. “Honda Canada Foundation and Honda associates feel strongly about supporting families in the community and helping them turn homeownership dreams into reality. From moving building materials to putting up drywall, our associates were full of energy in volunteering their time and hard work during our initial Habitat Build Day.”

The first $100,000 installment will fund a project led by Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area while the second installment will support a project led by Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.

Last November, 14 volunteers from Honda Canada took part in a Habitat Build Day with more days planned in 2023 in the Greater Toronto Area.

“At Habitat Canada, we know that homeownership transforms lives,” said Julia Deans, president and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Our new partnership with the Honda Canada Foundation will help remove the barriers that have contributed to the disproportionate lack of homeownershipopportunities for Black people in Canada. Through our Black Families Funding Initiative, we can provide more Black families with an opportunity to build financial stability and equity through affordable homeownership. We’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our belief that everyone benefits when we all have a decent place to call home.”