Hisense’s new Canadian HQ

Hisense Canada has set up a new regional headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. Hisense Canada will be operating out of the main floor in the office building at 2550 Meadowvale Boulevard, Mississauga.

“Hisense is rapidly growing as more consumers become aware of the quality and value we offer in home electronics and appliances,” says Quanli Chen, GM, Hisense Canada. “This is a brand with a strong global presence, and our new base of operations in Mississauga will be a strong foundation for future growth of the brand in Canada.”

Hisense debuted in Canada in 2012, as one of the top-five-selling TV brands in the world. In its decade-plus years in Canada, Hisense has offering products in home electronics, appliances and air products.

 

