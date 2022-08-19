Hisense celebrates 10 years in Canada

Hisense announced its first decade in the Canadian market.

“It is an exciting milestone to be celebrating 10 years in Canada,” said Quanli Chen, general manager, Hisense Canada. “With each passing year, we are seeing more Canadians discovering the quality of Hisense products, and we continue to see significant growth year over year. We are looking forward to continuing to introduce new innovations and products that will brighten the lives of Canadians from coast to coast.”

To commemorate the anniversary, and in keeping with its commitment to soccer as official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 sponsors, Hisense Canada will be implementing an employee donation program that will support youth soccer across Canada.