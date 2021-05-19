High QA partner with Verisurf Software

High QA announced a partnership with Verisurf Software to streamline shop floor quality inspection workflows.

“Quality assurance is more important than ever,” said Sam Golan, Founder and CEO, High QA. “This integration partnership with Verisurf further ensures a streamlined workflow for manufacturers. The more steps in the process you can automate, the less human error that is likely to occur.”

The solution automates the measurement, inspection and reporting process providing real-time comparisons of finished parts to 3D CAD models, annotated PDFs and 2D drawings. The High QA flagship product, inspection manager, allows for the automatic ballooning of drawings and creation of bill of characteristics in minutes, while CAD-based Verisurf 3D measurement and inspection software, provides measurement data collection and analysis, with support for virtually all CAD file formats and all new and legacy CMMs, including portable arms, trackers, scanners, and fixed CNC CMMs.

“At Verisurf our focus is on practical measurement and inspection solutions that support the manufacturing enterprise; this requires our software to be open and compatible with ever evolving metrology tools and processes,” said Ernie Husted, President and CEO, Verisurf Software. “Verisurf and High QA share in a common goal to provide customers with measurement and inspection solutions that are flexible, easy to learn, and easy to use.”

