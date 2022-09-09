Henkel’s inauguration of Adhesive Technologies Inspiration Center

Henkel inaugurated its Inspiration Center Düsseldorf (ICD) with an investment of 130 million euros. The Adhesive Technologies business unit built a global innovation and customer centre on the premises of the company headquarters.

“The ICD marks the largest single investment in our company’s history and is a key element of our strategic framework for purposeful growth,” said Carsten Knobel, CEO, Henkel. “In 1922, Henkel started producing adhesives for its own use – today we are very proud to celebrate another milestone in the 100-year success story of Adhesive Technologies, which will further expand our leading position in the adhesives business. As such, the ICD is a prime example that embodies both our pioneering spirit for sustainable action and our long-term entrepreneurial thinking.”

With a floor area of 47,000 square meters, the ICD provides space for 30 laboratories, 4 technology centers and over 650 Henkel experts. The inauguration of the ICD will take place during a multi-day customer event focused on innovation and sustainability.