Henkel’s inauguration of Adhesive Technologies Inspiration Center
Monica FergusonBusiness Operations Facilities Maintenance Sustainability Manufacturing entrepreneurial thinking Henkel Inspiration Center Düsseldorf purposeful growth strategic framework sustainable action
Henkel inaugurated its Inspiration Center Düsseldorf (ICD) with an investment of 130 million euros. The Adhesive Technologies business unit built a global innovation and customer centre on the premises of the company headquarters.
“The ICD marks the largest single investment in our company’s history and is a key element of our strategic framework for purposeful growth,” said Carsten Knobel, CEO, Henkel. “In 1922, Henkel started producing adhesives for its own use – today we are very proud to celebrate another milestone in the 100-year success story of Adhesive Technologies, which will further expand our leading position in the adhesives business. As such, the ICD is a prime example that embodies both our pioneering spirit for sustainable action and our long-term entrepreneurial thinking.”
With a floor area of 47,000 square meters, the ICD provides space for 30 laboratories, 4 technology centers and over 650 Henkel experts. The inauguration of the ICD will take place during a multi-day customer event focused on innovation and sustainability.
Advertisement
Print this page