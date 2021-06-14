Hellman & Friedman completes acquisition of Enverus

Enverus announced the completion of its acquisition by Hellman & Friedman (H&F), a global private equity firm.renew

“We’re very excited to complete this transaction and begin working closely with the H&F team,” said Jeff Hughes, CEO, Enverus. “H&F has an impressive track record in the SaaS space and this partnership will allow us to benefit from their significant expertise, experience and resources. Their investment will help accelerate our growth trajectory, and drive continued innovation, as we help our oil and gas customers leverage predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, while simultaneously expanding into renewable energy, power and ESG capabilities.”

The transaction was announced on April 13, and values Enverus at $4.25 billion. The data analytics and SaaS technology company provides software and analytics solutions for companies that serve the energy industry.

“H&F has followed Enverus for years and our investment is a clear vote of confidence in its industry-leading product, strong team and incredible growth potential in a market that is being revolutionized by technology,” said Ben Farkas, Partner, H&F. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Enverus as they continue to innovate and bring advanced SaaS solutions to energy customers around the world.”