HDI names board of directors’ member

Hardwoods Distribution announced that Charlotte Burke has been appointed to board of directors.

“We are delighted to be adding Charlotte to the board,” said Graham Wilson, chair of the board of directors. “Charlotte’s track record as an executive accomplished in transforming businesses, fostering innovation and building high growth companies, combined with her professional director experience in corporate strategy and governance, make her a valuable addition to HDI.”

Burke has held positions with national organizations. She has served on both public and private boards for the past 15 years, including Postmedia Networks, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.