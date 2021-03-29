HCL Technologies expands operations in Ontario

HCL Technologies will expand its Canadian operations with a new global delivery centre in Mississauga, Ontario.

The centre will employ 350 people in the information and communication technology sector when it opens, eventually growing to 500 positions.

“HCL’s decision to expand its operations in Mississauga makes a lot of sense as the GTA is home to the second biggest tech industry in North America after Silicon Valley,” said Doug Ford, Premier, Ontario. “We are laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery in Ontario and companies like HCL will play a significant role in our future success.”

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, first met with HCL at their headquarters in New Delhi during a Trade and Investment Mission to India in November 2019, and again during Ontario’s virtual mission to India in December 2020.

The Mississauga Global Delivery Centre will be one of the largest for HCL in Canada and will house co-innovation labs for customers to collaborate, develop and deliver solutions for their businesses. The HCL Group will create 2,000 new jobs across Canada in the future.

“We are very excited to continue expanding our operation in Ontario with our largest facility yet in Canada, ” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, Senior Corporate Vice-President, HCL Technologies. “The new Global Delivery Centre in Mississauga provides an opportunity for HCL Technologies to expand our best-in-class digital innovation in Ontario and support our global clients while creating great IT Industry job opportunities in this community. We look forward to more growth and opportunities in Canada in the coming months.”