Groupe Robert invests $150 million in distribution centre

Groupe Robert has announced plans to build a state-of-the-art automated distribution centre in Varennes, with a financial contribution from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ of $40 million, and a $15-million loan from the Government of Quebec.

The centre is scheduled to be operational in early 2023, and located near Highway 30. It will be a height of 150 feet with storage capacity for 60,000 pallets: 30,000 for fresh products and 30,000 for frozen products.

The centre will be equipped with a heat recovery system allowing it to reuse heat generated by the refrigeration equipment to provide heating required to ensure the building’s operations, and to heat the exterior concrete slabs on the loading docks. The excess heat can be used to heat adjacent properties or the equivalent of 100 single-family homes. Solar panels and a rainwater collection system to be used for washing trailers.

“Groupe Robert is proud to expand its services within the Quebec agri-food market and increase its efficiency thanks to this new ultra-efficient distribution centre designed with the latest and most sustainable technologies,” Michel Robert, President and CEO, Groupe Robert. “Since 1946, we have worked continuously to offer more to our customers, while continuing to be a family business they trust. We wish to thank our financial partners as well as Mayor Damphousse and the Marguerite-d’Youville regional county municipality for the warm welcome. We look forward to launching operations at this new complex.”

Construction of the project has been assigned to Construction Sorel. Groupe Robert has also engaged the services of architect Jean Carol Fournier and engineering firm Tetra Tech, to accompany the company until completion of the project.