GreenPower delivers EV Star CCs to TCI Trucks

January 4, 2022 Maryam Farag

GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. announced that Transportation Commodities, Inc. (TCI) has taken delivery of four GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis.

“Our recent delivery to TCI highlights this striking efficiency and distinguishes GreenPower from our HVIP competitors,” said Michael Perez, Director of Contracts and Grants, GreenPower. “This delivery marks the beginning of a transformative partnership with TCI, and we look forward to continuing to support their electrification efforts with our purpose-built cab and chassis platform.”

TCI offers transportation solutions across the U.S. and will deploy the EV Star CCs as part of their service fleet. The four units received funding from the funding round of California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

“As TCI transitions to a greener service fleet, the EV Star CC stands out as a reliable, versatile, zero-emission solution to our unique needs,” John Sappington, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, TCI. “By partnering with GreenPower to secure $264,000 in HVIP funds, we have been able to take expeditious delivery of the vehicles so that our fleet can reap immediate benefits.”