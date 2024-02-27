Government of Canada supports establishment of two automotive and mobility technology piloting sites

During the Canadian International AutoShow, Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), and Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, announced an investment of $8-million for the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), to establish two live-environment piloting sites to support the development and commercialization of new transportation technologies and innovative solutions in southern Ontario.

With one location in Toronto focusing on urban transportation and the other in Windsor/Sarnia focused on cross-border and multi-modal scenarios, these sites will act as a launch pad for over 40 SMEs as they pilot and commercialize over 40 new technologies, predominantly within the ZEV and CAV areas.

“Southern Ontario plays a vital role in driving economic growth, especially when it comes to CAV and EV-related innovation and production,” said Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “OVIN’s Pilot Zones in Toronto and Windsor/Sarnia will support the testing and validating of cleaner and more efficient mobility technologies, which will help make a brighter future for us all.”

This project will create 345 jobs and contribute to “Canada’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 through the deployment of cleaner and more efficient technologies.”

Advertisement

While at the AutoShow, Minister Tassi had the opportunity to view up and coming EV technologies at Electric City, meet with companies supported by OVIN, and test drive the future of mobility in an EV vehicle at the AutoShow test track.

“Today’s announcement by the Government of Canada marks a significant milestone in advancing clean automobility innovation in southern Ontario,” said Claudia Krywiak, President and CEO, Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI). “With the establishment of world-class testing sites through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, we are thrilled to support more than 40 companies to pilot cutting-edge electric, as well as connected and autonomous vehicle technologies. This initiative not only drives economic growth but also accelerates our progress toward a more sustainable future for all Canadians.”