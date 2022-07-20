Government of Canada invests in plant-based food production in BC

The Canadian Government is investing over $1.4 million in Big Mountain Foods 2, based in Delta, British Columbia.

Big Mountain Foods 2 is a women-owned and operated company that manufactures plant-based foods using local ingredients to sustainably produce alternative protein whole foods.

With an investment under the AgriInnovate Program, the company will increase production capacity and efficiency by adding automated robotic equipment to the facility. These changes will help commercialize a plant-based, soy-free tofu product made from 100 per cent Canadian grown and milled chickpeas.

“We have been able to launch the first ever fava bean tofu free of all common allergens into the Canadian and USA market,” Jasmine Byrne, president, Big Mountain Foods 2. “Big Mountain Foods has commissioned a facility in Vancouver, BC that has capacity to produce over 2 million units a year of tofu. The new facility is inclusive of upcycling with a goal to be zero waste. The feedback on the tofu has been very positive with recent listings in Whole Foods and many other retailers.”