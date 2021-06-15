FedDev invests in clean automotive and aerospace hub

A $10-million FedDev Ontario investment was announced for McMaster University to establish iHub; a university-based integrated automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing network.

iHub, located at the McMaster Innovation Park, will bring industry experts at facilities to support manufacturers, automotive and aerospace suppliers and SMEs to develop, test and incorporate the latest technologies required for the production of next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles and energy-efficient and intelligent aircrafts.

“Today’s investment will boost our economy by supporting almost 170 local jobs and helping Canadian innovators succeed in a thriving industry,” said Filomena Tassi, Minister, Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas. “iHub will help position Hamilton as a global destination for electric automotive and aerospace technologies, while providing direct industry training for at least 200 highly qualified personnel to ensure that our workforce is at the forefront of these technologies for the years to come.”

The project is expected to support over 230 SMEs, from Windsor to Oshawa, to facilitate the commercialization of 100 new products or services, support up to 170 direct jobs and leverage $16.8 million from industry partners including Ford, Honda, Bombardier, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and De Havilland. iHub will provide industry training of 200 high-quality personnel in SMEs looking to join global aerospace and automotive value chains.

“McMaster University has a successful track record of partnering with industry and we’re grateful for the opportunity to advance our work with Canadian manufacturers in automotive and aerospace electrification through iHub,” said David Farrar, President and Vice-Chancellor, McMaster University. “This investment from FedDev Ontario will help iHub achieve great things by connecting our manufacturers and SMEs, providing training and access to technology, and commercializing new products.”