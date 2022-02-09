Government of Canada funds manufacturer of alumina used in lithium-ion batteries

February 9, 2022 Maryam Farag

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced an investment of $4.1 million in Oakville-based Polar Sapphire through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

This is the second SDTC investment in Polar Sapphire and part of a continuing collaboration that is helping the company become a leader in the production of high-purity alumina (HPA) used in next-generation solid-state lithium-ion batteries (LIB).

“SDTC funding will allow Polar Sapphire to build a demonstration line for manufacturing high-purity alumina used in the production of lithium-ion batteries,” said Scott Nichol, Founder and CEO, Polar Sapphire. “We are very excited about the tremendous growth opportunities for battery raw materials created by the rapid growth in electric vehicles.”

Polar Sapphire will use the investment to evolve its core process for the manufacture of a different type of HPA, improving the product’s quality and purity.

Advertisement

“Canadian entrepreneurs are driving the innovation that is moving us towards a more sustainable and prosperous future,” said Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada. “This investment will enable Polar Sapphire to rapidly accelerate and commercialize its ideas and continues the momentum of public and private commitments to reducing global emissions.”