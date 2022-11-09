Google opens Montreal office

Google Canada officially opened the Viger office, a sustainability-focused space in downtown Montreal. Google is investing $2.75 million to support Mila, expand the Google career certificate courses and provide Google.org grants to Digital Moment, NPower Canada and other local nonprofits.

The $1.5 million in funding to Mila Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute will support AI research projects in areas like AI for Humanity, climate change, and sustainable agriculture. Support will also be provided to increase participation of students and faculty from underrepresented groups in computing research careers.

“Google’s ongoing investment in AI in Quebec and at Mila is a testament to the strength of private, public, and academic partnerships that enable the best and brightest researchers as they advance responsible AI applications across sectors,” said Valérie Pisano, president and CEO, Mila. “Google’s ongoing commitment to Mila’s research community and our equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives confirms Quebec’s global leadership position in AI, enabling cutting-edge research, growth and innovation.”