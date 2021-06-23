Goodfood collaborates with Microsoft at Ottawa automated fulfillment centre

June 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

Goodfood Market Corp., in collaboration with Microsoft, has leased its first tech-enabled local fulfilment centre in Ottawa, with automation capabilities able to deliver 4,000 products on a same-day.

The automation infrastructure will be supported by technology including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure cloud computing solutions, in addition to Goodfood proprietary software for order orchestration and delivery optimization.

“We are thrilled with this exciting step in launching our real-time e-commerce grocery footprint with a technology stack capable of delivering online groceries within minutes via our local fulfilment centre network. We are incredibly proud and eager to continue working with the Microsoft team to develop technological solutions based on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure backbones,” said Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goodfood. “As we continue to build our footprint, we are convinced the agile portfolio of intelligent business applications Microsoft provides will combine to propel Goodfood’s supply chain and fulfillment capabilities to world-class level and, combined with our internal automation and robotics initiatives in development, will enable us to deliver more groceries faster and more profitably than ever before.”

Goodfood and Microsoft will collaborate on artificial intelligence projects aimed at enhancing overall supply chain planning and execution.

“The online grocery industry has experienced tremendous growth over the past 18 months, and Goodfood has led with innovation to meet consumer demand,” said Kevin Peesker, President, Microsoft Canada. “Goodfood powered their transformation with the cloud, using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Azure to modernize infrastructure, scale their operations and better serve customers across Canada.”