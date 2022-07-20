Good natured signs contract with U.S. food producer

Good natured Products signed a multi-year commercial contract with a large U.S. food producer to supply packaging designs using Bio-PET-based material and recycled content.

The contract outlines a three-year agreement where good natured will produce the packaging at the company’s in-house manufacturing facilities in Ontario and Illinois.

“We’re extremely excited to announce the signing of the largest organic commercial agreement to date at the company and have been actively engaged with shipping significant volumes of product to this client since the initial announcement was made,” said Paul Antoniadis, CEO, good natured. “The contract is a testament to the robust plant-based commercial offering we’re taking to market, the increased scale of our operational capabilities, and our relentless pursuit of driving the adoption of sustainable materials and growing market share, even during this inflationary environment.”