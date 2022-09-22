Gold Fields acquires shares of Torq Resources
Monica FergusonBusiness Operations Manufacturing acquires shares capital requirements Gold Fields Torq Resources
Gold Fields Atacama purchased 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of Torq Resources at a price of $1.00 per Torq Share for total gross proceeds of $15,000,000.
The purchase was completed pursuant to an investment agreement between GFAH and Torq. GFAH will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Torq.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories