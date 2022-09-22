Plant.ca

Gold Fields acquires shares of Torq Resources

Monica Ferguson   

Gold Fields Atacama purchased 15,000,000 common shares in the capital of Torq Resources at a price of $1.00 per Torq Share for total gross proceeds of $15,000,000.

The purchase was completed pursuant to an investment agreement between GFAH and Torq. GFAH will continue to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of Torq.

