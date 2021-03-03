GM’s CAMI Assembly gets multiple ENERGY STAR certifications

General Motors’ CAMI Assembly recently received Natural Resources Canada’s ENERGY Star for Industry Certification, for a third straight year.

“CAMI Assembly is pleased to accept ENERGY STAR for Industry recognition of our energy efficiency efforts,” said John Wall, CAMI Assembly Manufacturing Engineering Manager. “Through this achievement, we have demonstrated our commitment to environmental stewardship while also lowering our energy costs.”

GM plans to be carbon neutral by 2040. Energy efficiencies are integrated into GM’s business plans, which allows all employees an opportunity to raise energy reducing ideas, contribute to energy saving initiatives, and deploying projects with a focus on reaching company goals.