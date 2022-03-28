GM Canada names new president

March 28, 2022 Mario Cywinski

General Motors (GM) named Marissa West as President and Managing Director for GM Canada, taking over for Scott Bell, who takes over as Vice-President Global, Chevrolet.

“It’s a great honour to take on the role of GM Canada president and managing director at such as pivotal time for both our company and our industry in Canada,” said West. “I am passionate about innovation, and I can’t wait to support our people and partners as we unleash our talent and ideas to drive the transformation of the automotive industry.”

West is currently executive chief engineer global mid-size truck, medium duty truck, where for the past three years, she has led the design, engineering, and development of programs within the GM truck family. Before that she was director, global noise & vibration and vehicle dynamics center, as well as leadership roles throughout the Global Product Development organization.

West holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University.

Both will now report to Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, North America.

“I want to thank all my fellow GM Canada employees, our great Canadian dealers and our many other partners across Canada for their support during my time as president,” said Bell. “I look forward to leading the global Chevrolet brand and working closely with our dealer network to prepare for our all-electric future.”