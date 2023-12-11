Plant.ca

Gildan Activewear names Vince Tyra as new CEO

By Canadian Press   

Business Operations Leadership Leadership manufacturing personnel announcements textiles manufacturing

In a separate statement, Chamandy, a co-founder of the company, says he was terminated without cause after four decades with Gildan including nearly 20 as president and chief executive.

Gildan Activewear Inc. says it has named Vince Tyra as its next chief executive, replacing Glenn Chamandy in the top job.

Tyra will start with Gildan effective Feb. 12.

Craig Leavitt, a Gildan director since 2018, will serve as interim chief executive until Tyra is place.

Tyra is a former chief executive of clothing company Alphabroder and was president of Fruit of the Loom before it was sold to Berkshire Hathaway.

He was also director of intercollegiate athletics at the University of Louisville.

