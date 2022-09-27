Plant.ca

General Motors invests in Lithion, signs strategic partnership agreement

The Canadian Press   

MONTREAL (CP) – General Motors Co. is investing in Quebec battery recycling company Lithion Recycling Inc.

Terms of the investment by GM Ventures in the company’s series-A financing round were not immediately available.

Lithion is developing ways to recover materials from used lithium-ion batteries.

The companies say the deal will help support a strategic partnership agreement.

GM and Lithion say the collaboration will focus on the validation of Lithion’s recovered battery materials for use in the production of new batteries.

The companies will also do research and development on both recycling processes and recyclability of future battery design.

