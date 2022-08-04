GE Gas Power awarded $4.2 Million in funding

GE Gas Power secured $4.2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E OPEN 2021 program, which prioritizes the advancement of transformational technologies supporting a decarbonized energy system.

GE Gas Power’s funding is focused on two projects, “lifted-flame combustion for high-hydrogen reheat gas turbines” and “manufacturing high-yield investment castings with minimal energy.” Both initiatives will be led by GE Gas Power and conducted at GE’s Global Technology Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

GE will conduct research for gas turbine decarbonization in close collaboration with industrial companies and educational institutions.

“GE is pleased that ARPA-E has recognized the value of developing alternative methods to boost the efficiency of gas turbines powered by fuel blends with high percentage of hydrogen, and the potential to completely disrupt current cycle time, producibility limits and energy requirements for investment castings of turbine components,” said John Intile, vice-president, Engineering at GE Power. “We look forward to developing these breakthrough technologies with prestigious collaborators, includingGeorgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), our GE Global Research Center, and DDM Systems, a pioneering company in the investment casting industry.”