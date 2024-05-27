Garaga Inc. acquires of Novatech Group Inc.

The Gendreau family, Canadian owners of Garaga Inc., a manufacturer of garage doors, announces the acquisition of Novatech Group Inc., a Canadian company specializing in the manufacture of entry doors, door glass, patio doors and tailor-made insulated glass.

Novatech has 16 plants and distribution centres in Canada and the U.S., as well as an innovation centre for research and development of new products since 2009.

“The acquisition of the Novatech Group is a continuation of our family’s entrepreneurial journey. We are now privileged to be the owners of two organizations such as Garaga Inc. and Novatech Group Inc. that are firmly established in their North American markets,” said Maxime Gendreau, Co-President of Garaga. “It is important to specify that both organizations, Garaga, the company founded by our father Michel Gendreau, and Novatech Group will continue to operate completely autonomously.”

United by shareholding, Garaga Inc., owned by the Gendreau family, and Novatech Group Inc. combine an annual turnover exceeding $1 billion and over 3,000 employees.

“This major transaction between the Gendreau family and Novatech’s founder, Raymond Ouellette, ensures the continuity of Novatech’s Québec ownership, while allowing for a natural transition of ownership for the organization. The Gendreau family’s recognized experience in the development and operation of companies based in Québec, Canada and the United States will allow us to continue growing and maintaining our company culture and values,” said Harold Savard, President of Novatech Group.

Harold Savard, the current president of Novatech, will remain in office and continue to be a shareholder. The company’s management will remain the same.