Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Government for offshore concession for sustainable seafood production

January 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

Bill Bien, the CEO of Forever Oceans signed a concession agreement with Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply that authorizes Forever Oceans to ocean-raise fish within automated enclosures.

The initial 20-year agreement authorizes Forever Oceans to ocean-raise fish within automated enclosures in two zones, located 7-15 kilometres (4.3-9.3 miles) off the Brazilian coast of the state of Bahia. Together, they represent “the largest offshore concession ever given for sustainable marine aquaculture, totalling 64,200 hectares.” The operation is expected to create up to 500 jobs over the next eight years.

“With a coastline of more than 8,500 km, Brazil is one of the main frontiers for fish production, generating, in addition to healthy food, employment and income,” said Seif. “This landmark agreement is historic for Brazil and will set the country on the path to the development of sustainable marine aquaculture.”

An onshore hatchery in Ilhéus, Bahia, Brazil, will raise fingerlings from eggs for placement in large deep-ocean enclosures, enabling them to swim and grow in a protected and natural environment. Initially, 24 automated enclosures are planned inside the two ocean zones, which comprise responsible eco-friendly aquaculture zones.

“This agreement will help us to serve the growing demand for delicious, nutritious seafood and gives us the space to scale and grow rapidly, and the opportunity to develop the largest offshore sustainable seafood capability in the world,” said Bien. “We will bring our different approach to the waters of Brazil, applying our expertise in aquaculture, conservation and innovation to raise delicious and protein-rich fish in deep-ocean waters in a highly environmentally-friendly and sustainable way that’s good for people and the planet.”