Ford of Canada Appoints New President

Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, has named Bev Goodman as its new President and CEO, taking over for Dean Stoneley, who will take on a newly created position of GM, North America truck, Ford Motor Company.

“During a year of extraordinary challenges, Dean led the Ford of Canada team to its twelfth consecutive year of sales leadership and now brings his agile leadership approach and strong customer focus to the critical role of maintaining Ford’s dominance in the North American truck market,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas and International Markets Group, Ford. “At this time of rapid change in the auto industry, Bev demonstrates a deep understanding of what matters most to our customers now, and in the future. She also has a proven track record of working collaboratively with our dealer partners and a commitment to innovation as Ford accelerates its efforts to deliver high-quality, high-value vehicles and services.”

Goodman will lead Ford of Canada’s operations, including its national headquarters, regional offices, vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, parts distribution centres, research and development sites, and connectivity and innovation centres.

“I look forward to embracing new ways to serve our customers across the country as we introduce iconic vehicles such as the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco and F-150 hybrid,” said Goodman. “We’ll focus on delivering the benefits of electrification and connectivity to consumers, including plans for the C$1.8-billion transformation of our Oakville Assembly Complex to a battery electric vehicle manufacturing facility and continuing to grow our advanced connectivity and innovation centres.”

Goodman has been with Ford of Canada for 25 years, and began as an intern on the finance team, she has worked in a variety of functions including finance, parts and service, sales and marketing, and most recently as director of marketing communications.