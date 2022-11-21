Plant.ca

Flux Power expands executive role

By Plant staff   

Flux Power Holdings expanded the role of Jeff Mason, vice-president of operations, to include additional tasks and delegation. In this role, Mason will continue to lead operations to ensure quality and efficiency in supply chain, logistics and manufacturing.

In this expanded position, Mason’s responsibilities will include: the execution of the company’s operations, logistics, and manufacturing to ensure efficient delivery of growing purchase orders, improving backlog and continued expansion of margins through improved sourcing and supply chain management, and continual process improvement.

Mason served as the director of manufacturing of Flux Power from 2020 to 2021, and vice-president of operations since December 2021. Prior to joining the company, Mason was the plant manager at NEO Tech, and has also worked at Sumitomo Electric Interconnect Products, Radio Design Labs, and Motorola.

